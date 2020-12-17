Only a week until Christmas. Hopefully everyone has been shopping for those special presents. This year we have so many things to question. Should we mail all of the presents? Should we sneak secretly drop the gifts off at their front door? Are we going to have the family in for food and gifts? Do we even think about going to church to welcome the holy child?
I pray that each of you will have a wonderful Christmas — that you remember the reason for the season — that you feel thankful that you are safe at home and have those that you love and are loved by you. Praying that next year this will all be a bad memory — with thoughts of pride of how we survived it all.
Glen Tanner’s home at Lemon was totally destroyed by fire. It was the same night that the Senior Citizen’s building in Calhoun was destroyed.
Beech Grove Christian Church had a beautiful Christmas service on Sunday night at the church. Someone said that it was a magical moment with their tree lighting service. The church had planted a Norway Spruce in the lot in front of the church. Although the tree is somewhat small at the moment it will grow to be a 40-60-foot tree. The night, the lights, Christmas in the air and Santa all made for a magical evening. The tree was dedicated to Doug and Shelia Stewart.
Congratulations to Eric and Dianna Coffman on their 8 years of marriage.
Tommy and Becky Sutton have been married 30 years.
R. Douglas “Doug” Wood, 79, of Owensboro died Friday. Doug and his late wife, Sandy, had lived in McLean County. Doug was the son of JoLynne and Narvel Wood. Doug was co-owner of Green Valley Farm Supply for 35 years. He then joined Independence Bank. Them he co-founded Hollison, a high-tech food safety company. Doug was involved in so many of McLean County’s and Kentucky’s adventures. Doug and Sandy had two daughters Andrea Wood of Chicago, and Susan Cunningham of Lexington, Virginia. Susan has two children Daniel and Anna Cunningham. Doug has one sister, Anne Wood Conrad.
