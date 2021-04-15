This is a wonderful time of the year. Farmers are busy in the fields. The world is coming alive again. This year it is a little more exciting as people are beginning to get out a little more. Churches are opening.
Remember that even if you have had your virus shots you are reminded to continue wearing your mask when you are out in public and among people that you do not know.
The news in town is that we are getting a Dollar General Store. Preparation has already begun.
The store will be across from the Beech Grove Ball Park sign. It is planned for a July opening.
Anastasia Jean Glaze arrived on Saturday, April 10. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. She shares a birthday with her brother.
Hadley Holzhauser had a birthday party Saturday. She got her favorite gift — Slime Licker candy.
Amelia, Gemma and Liam Ward and family enjoyed their day at Meskers Park Zoo and Botanical Garden in Evansville.
It seems that a very poplar vacation spot in Florida is Navarre Beach. Last week the Zack Dant and the Nick Dant families were on vacation there. Neil and Lorie Scott and Lauren and Quinton Sexton families were vacationing in the same area.
Sandy Baird will celebrate her 70th birthday on April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.