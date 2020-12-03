The first day of December and we saw snow flurries. The first snow of the season. Hopefully that is not an indication of the rest of the winter.
Last week there was a water tank leak in Sebree. As most of Beech Grove’s water comes from Sebree, we were affected. Many had low water pressure or no water on Tuesday.
There was a day last week that the road on Highway 56, between Beech Grove and West Louisville was closed. Just past the Highway 593 and 56 intersection there was wash out in the road.
Prayers are requested for Bruce Reynolds. Bruce has cancer and it has spread. We are praying for and expecting a miracle.
Love and prayers are sent to the family and loved ones of Alisha Hunt Jennings. Alisha died Saturday; she was in Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Bernadine Edwards is in the hospital. She has the coronavirus.
George Goodwin shot a buck Sunday morning.
Michael Woosley shot his deer Saturday morning.
John Lee’s daughter shot a beautiful buck on Saturday.
Ralph Ward celebrated his 82nd birthday.
Neveah Wolfe was 18 years old on Monday.
Birthday greetings to Ella Bea West.
Doug and Shelia Steward celebrated their anniversary last week.
