Congratulations to Megan Woosley. Megan placed first in her age group in the Green River 5 K in Calhoun.
Kuegels’ have opened Beef and Bacon. We are so glad to have the business opened once again.
Dogwood Winter was a surprise. Although it come every year it is always a shock when the beautiful spring weather turns bitter so quickly. We are expecting another surprise this week when the possibility of snow arrives.
Anthony and Jennifer Gish are celebrating their 19th anniversary.
Pam and Curt Arnold celebrated their 50 anniversary.
Ralph and Judy Ward are celebrating their 60th anniversary.
Pam and Tommy McCarthy have been married 50 years.
Mellissa and Jeff Phillips have been married 38 years.
Marcus Murphy is 16 years old.
Other birthdays include: Savanah Lee Mauzy Scott, Jacqueline Shown, John Skarupa, Cammie Underwood Paul, and Wil Underwood.
