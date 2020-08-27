Saturday night electric power in Beech Grove was off in some areas of the grove. A truck with an auger arm swung out and caught a power line and drug it down near the Tony Baughn home on Highway 56 N.
A section along Highway 136 near the Beech Grove Ballpark sign has been deemed a commercial property. There will be a hearing next month. Plan are to build a Dollar General Store.
Bridgette Holtzman had total knee replacement surgery last Thursday. She said that he husband, Jack and her sister Barbara Thomas are really excellent help.
Connor Ward won’t be playing sports this season. He broke his thumb while riding his four-wheeler.
Larry Wilson 77, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home in Calhoun. Larry Lewis Wilson was born August 12, 1943 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Millard Louis and Zelma Louverta Hayes Wilson and was married to the former Shirley Ann Duncan December 6, 1962. He was a retired truck driver. He was a co-founder and long-time volunteer at the Widows and Orphans Food Pantry in Calhoun. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Wilson; a brother, Harry Wilson and a sister, Wilma King. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Shirley Wilson; two sons, Jeff Wilson of Beech Grove and Greg Wilson (Melissa) of Calhoun; two daughters, Kim Billings (Bill) and Darla Jones (Jack) both of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Joe and Tori Hayden and family spent the weekend in Nashville at Opry Mills, Madame Tussaud’s wax museum, and the Nashville Zoo. Everyone had a great experience.
Congratulations to Ron (Hargrave) and Ron Hampton on their 54th wedding anniversary.
Leigha Adkins celebrated her 14th birthday on Sunday.
Fred Bartley was 52 years old last week.
Matt Warren celebrated his 28th birthday.
Little Harper Noe Richards celebrated her 3rd birthday.
Other birthdays last week were: Brad Taylor, Kristen Jewell Griffen, Tiffany Sheets, and Jennifer Gish.
