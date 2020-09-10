On Saturday, Sept. 12, there will be a benefit for Shelly Powell Simon. The event will be at the Beech Grove Ball Park and will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. It will be a night of Family Fun. There will be a silent auction, a live auction, food for purchase. Donations will be accepted at the gate. Following the auction there will be a family-friendly movie to enjoy at no cost for the movie. There will be popcorn, drinks and snacks that you can purchase while you enjoy the movie. Bring a lawn chair and social distance while we assist Shelly and her family with medical expenses. Shelly was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and continues to fight today.
Bill Mattingly Memorial Antique Tractor Ride will be Saturday Sept. 12, 2020.
Congratulations to the McLean County Western District/Beech Grove Fire Department on receiving an Assistant to Firefighters Grand in the amount of $255,238. This funding combined with $12,781 from the department’s rainy-day fund will be used to purchase a new tanker for the department.
Sara and David Woods celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.
Carol and Louis Robertson have been married since 1977.
Jason and Sarah Blakeley Hicks celebrated their anniversary.
On Steve West birthday he was 65 years old.
Haley and Heather Anthony were 20 years old.
Chloe Dempsey Tores was 24 years old.
Abbi Lee was 11 years old.
Others with birthdays were: Erica Dawn Lindsey, Bill Stinett, Belinda Stirsman, Sarah Blakeley Hicks, Scott Dant, Teresa Young, Mary Sue Conrad.
