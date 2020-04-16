I hope that everyone had a nice Easter. It was definitely a challenge to find a creative way to celebrate with our families while observing the separation of not being in our family groups. We were blessed with good sermons and music on television, Facebook and electronically.
On Tuesday we drove from Fort Myers Florida to Beech Grove. The drive was very nice and went quickly. There was very little traffic on the roads. Traveling through Atlanta and Nashville were a breeze. The state rest stops were not crowded and they were exceptionally clean. We stopped at a Chick-fil-A and ate home made sandwiches throughout the rest of the trip.
I am enjoying the beauty of a Kentucky spring, but I am missing the Florida beauty, sun and warmth. The Easter temperature in Fort Myers was 95 degrees.
Chloe Dempsey and Pablo Torres are getting married May 23 in a private celebration. COVID-19 has altered their original plans. They will have a One Year Vow Renewal and Reception in 2021. Congratulations to the young couple on their approaching marriage.
Kelly and Lisa Badertscher Baird will soon celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.
Birthday celebrations include John Skarupa and Savannah Mauzy Scott.
