Happy Fourth of July! This is a holiday weekend. Have fun and be safe! Remember that there is a virus and that we need to practice safe distancing and wear a mask.
The weekend rains did a lot of damage in our area. The amount of rain was from 6 inches to over 9 inches. It came in a very short time.
Fields and roads were flooded and impassable.
About five years ago we had a lot of rain at one time, but it was nothing like this rainfall.
Thoughts are with Betty Keown, her sister, Mary Ann Renfrow, 67, recently passed away. They were the daughters of James Paul and Pearline Young Towery.
Alvin and Sharon Sandefur’s son, Quinton Sandefur, died on Thursday, June 25. Our thoughts are with the family and his wife, Judenia and 4 year old daughter Oliva. Quinton was 41 years old.
Crystal Conrad had a birthday last week.
Have you noticed that there are a lot of kittens in the area? Cats can have a litter of kittens every three months. As cats get older they often produce more kittens per liter. If you love your cat, please get it “fixed”.
