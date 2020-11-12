We have been blessed with almost a week of excellent weather. Some days with a high of 80 degrees. Perfect fall weather. The leaves have really begun to fall. It is almost time to start deer hunting with a gun.
The election is over. There were a lot of surprises. It was amazing that a lot of the voters said that they were in their 60s and it was the first time that they had ever voted. To me that is amazing that people have not taken their responsibility of voting seriously. Maybe everyone is going to be more patriotic. Perhaps the riots have caused people to think about their responsibilities as citizens of the United States. One thing that we have realized is that our nation needs our prayers.
Congratulations to Tracy McMahon. Tracy received the most votes for the first district McLean County Board of Education
Peggy Nan Adkisson, 83, died at her home. Peggy fought a courageous 12-year battle with pulmonary arterial hypertension. Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Larry “Butch” Adkisson and a daughter, Glenda Jo Adkisson. She is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Larry Adkisson, a daughter, Debbie (Barry) Cummingham and grandchildren.
Congratulations to James and Krista Poth Murdock on their 8th anniversary.
Rick and Angie Thompson celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.
Mathew Wayne Wahl celebrated his 6th birthday. He made his annual birthday trip to H&R Agri-Power and then to Cracker Barrel for lunch.
Tiffany Dant Cobb spent her birthday weekend in the Smokies.
A special birthday wish for Chase Dant.
Other birthdays include: Shirley Cheatham, Jacob Baird, Cora Wilson Liggett, Ruth Revlett, Aaron Woosley, Karen Edwards, Aaron Hicks (17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.