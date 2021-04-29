Prayers for Tony Dant. On April he was diagnosed with stage 3 Oropharynt cancer. Several fund raisers are planned.
Saturday May 1, there a fund raiser for Tony at the Beech Grove Firehouse. It will begin at 4 p.m. with a Silent and Live Auction and a Chicken Dinner Plate and hot dogs. Items will include antique items, locally baked items including cakes by Judy Ward and Brenda England, home decorator items, gift certificates and Gun Raffle.
Other benefits planed are: On May 7 Farmers Bank and Trust in Calhoun will have Boston Butt available 10:30 — 1 p.m. May 8 is a Poker Run/ Cornhole Tournament. It is also Tony’s birthday.
Susan Anne Odom died Sunday April 18, 2021 in Lexington. She attended McLean County High School, she graduated from Apollo High School. She received her BS from University of Kentucky and a doctorate from Georgia Tech. Susan was a Professor at the A & S Chemistry at the University of Kentucky.
Claudie and Jimmy Abrams were on a two-week Hawaii vacation. Claudie said that Jimmy was excited to see the house where he lived 50 years ago when his father was stationed in Hawaii. They also visited with their niece Mary.
Congratulations to Tom Carr — McLean County Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the year — Photography. Jaci Christian won a well-deserved McLean County Scholarship. The Small Business Award was presented to Smith Supersaver. Teacher of the year was Courtney Peak. Citizen of the Year was Ralph Thacker. Large Business of the Year was McLean County EMS.
The last Coffman Princess made her appearance April 21, 2021 at 5:43 p.m. Miss Amelia Mae Coffman weighed 6 lbs. 10 oz. and was 20 inches long. Her sisters are smitten with her. Their parents are Eric and Dianna Coffman.
The Robertson twins, Maren and Mylie, celebrated their 3rd birthday last Monday. They had a cake for breakfast.
JoJo Lee spent his birthday with his grandmother, Deedra Lee. They enjoyed a dinner in town.
Rhonda Gish had a birthday celebration in her honor in Henderson with friends and family.
Michael Gabbard celebrated his 6th birthday. He loves fishing, long horn and Case IH.
Other birthdays include: Megan Woosley, Tom Carr, Jessica Arnold Miller, Curtis Powell, David Scott.
Congratulations to Kelly and Lisa Baird on their 31st anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.