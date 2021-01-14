The world keeps turning and politicians keep politicking — political unrest abounds. It is a new and uncertain time in America. Pray for America.
Thankfully Americans are beginning to receive the antivirus shots. Remember that if you get the first vaccine you have to return to take the second shot.
Congratulations to Nathan R. Winstead. Nathan received his Emergence Medical Technician from Madisonville Community College.
Nessie and Mike Powell have been vacationing in Jacksonville, Florida.
Congratulations to Samuel and Claire Underwood on their eighth wedding anniversary.
Tom and Christie Sandefur Carr celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.
Debbie and Louie Whitaker have been married 48 years.
Billy and Rhonda Woosley celebrated their anniversary over the weekend.
John and Tasha Badertscher Lee celebrated their 12 years of marriage on January 9. They took an anniversary trip to Brown County Indiana.
Brenda Maury celebrated her 21st birthday.
Doug and Dianne Coffman celebrated their 45th birthday.
Kalynn Rose Jackson was 31 years old last week.
Paul Murphy had his birthday last week.
