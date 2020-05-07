Another week and we are staying in. I am so ready to go out of state and go to a restaurant and and have someone take my order and serve me. That will be a luxury.
Each week I look forward to going to the grocery. Just going up and down the aisles, really checking out what is on the shelves. It is a real treat.
I am concerned about the many empty shelves. The toilet paper continues to be in short supply. We continue to panic buy. Now we learn that the meat supply is limited. Customers are already standing by to grab whatever is put on the shelves.
I pray that each of you is taking care of yourself and your family. I hope that you are calling your family and neighbors and checking on them. This too shall end, but what about our smaller stores, many businesses are failing. This will not be the America that we knew — there will be so many changes — we and they will be in the survival mode and many are not going to make it. Just hang in there.
Our thoughts are with Doris Jewell of Comer. Her sister, Mary Frances Buchanan McKinny, 69, died. She lived in Henderson and was a nurses aid at Red Banks Nursing Home.
James Lee Reynolds, 86 died in Los Altos, California. James was married to the late Norma Wright Reynolds. Norma died 2011. He is survived by three sons Rick, Mark, Bobby Allen; three daughters Gina Cotton, Debbie Gillette, Debbie Spencer.
Saturday afternoon our are enjoyed a “cruise in” through the Beech Grove community.
Victoria Anne Coffman celebrated her 3rd birthday. She is the daughter of Eric and Dianna Coffman. Victoria is their #3 daughter.
Happy Anniversary to Keith and Sherry Boyken. It was their 25th anniversary.
Sandy and Tony Dant celebrated their 21st anniversary.
From last week:
Life goes on. Take care of yourself and your family. Continue to check on your neighbors.
After being in my own area for two weeks, I am ready to go to a grocery store and to a hardware store. I have heard that the grocery stores are fairly safe and people tend to stay a safe distance apart. Hardware stores are more crowded. Both types of stores have lines drawn so that their patrons will stay a safe distance apart while they are checking out.
The reason that I have been staying in is that I spent several months in another state and I had to self quarantine. Each fall and spring I have allergies. If the allergies are acting up — I have found that I can cough or sneeze and I can “clean out a store” — people quickly move away from me.
It is helpful to take your temperature once or twice a day. If it is 100.2% you should definitely stay in and ride it out. Another good habit is to hold your breath. If you can hold your breath that is a good sigh that you are OK. Be sure to hydrate. Drink or sip water often.
Have you completed your census? Have you turned it back it? Do it today! Be Counted! In earlier census citizens were not very faithful about completing and returning census. Often they lied on their census. They were afraid that it was another way to tax the citizens. Old census records are often very interesting to read. You might find that same people recorded as living in several homes. Some census takers were much better than others. Names were terribly misspelled. People lied.
Congratulations to Elliot Evans. Elliot has been accepted to the Governor’s Scholarship Program. The 2020 program will be on the campuses of Bellamine University in Louisville, Centre College in Danville and Moorehead State College in Moorehead.
Have you noticed the new way to celebrate birthdays? It is birthday parades.
Greg Badertscher’s 50th birthday was celebrated with a parade of friends and signs and cards.
A week ago Saturday Kenadi’s friends celebrated her birthday with a 37 car parade of friends, balloons, signs, gifts and cards. It stated with a Fire Truck with sirens blaring.
The Underwood twins, Camie and Wil Underwood were 27 years old.
Ava McCarty was 9 years old this week.
The Robertson twins, Marene Lou and Mylie Sue Robertson celebrated their special day with balloons, bubbles, unicorns, suckers, and everything else. They had lots of fun.
Rhonda Ward Gish celebrated her 65th birthday.
Happy Birthday greetings to Virginia Taylor — it was her 80th birthday.
Other birthdays include: Lee McCarty, Bruce Powell, Sam Jones, Jared John Witt, Ouida Pillow Moore, Kathy Broadley, Andy Lee.
Woody and Jessica Denton Cheatham have been married 21 years. Congratulations.
Miscele and Eric Hill celebrated their 27th anniversary.
Anthony and Jennifer Gish celebrated their 18th anniversary.
Pam and Tommy McCarty celebrated their 49th anniversary.
