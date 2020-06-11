After watching the national unrest, the killings, the destruction most of us have been reminded once again that we are so fortunate to live in McLean County. McLean County where lives and people are valued and loved.
Friday and Saturday night’s tractor pulls at Downhill Pulling Track were well attended. Their next pull will be in two weeks. The location is 1390 Bazel Young Road, Calhoun — it is off Beulah Church Road in the Beech Grove area.
Nate Warren lost his home in a fire a week ago Tuesday morning. There was a fund raiser for him at St. Alphonsus last Saturday.
We need to remember that the virus is still active. Now that people are getting more active and exposed to others and to the virus we need to be mindful that we need to wear our mask when we are around others.
Congratulations to Shawn Bolton Guenther and Mel Hennman. They were married June 4.
Tom Young and I would have been celebrating our 59th anniversary on June 8.
Mike and Shelia Helflin have been married 38 years.
Bob and Ginger Burns celebrated their 15th anniversary.
Tony and Kristie Clark Howell celebrated their 33rd anniversary.
Celebrating their recent birthdays were Ethen Warren — who was 21; Linda Cheatham; Joy Ward Sharp; Andrienne Wiggins; Woody Cheatham; Brittney Owens-Galloway was 38 years old; Debbie Jennings Gish.
