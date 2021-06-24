The crops, especially the corn, are looking great! Father’s Day and the First Day of Summer were extremely hot with the temperatures in the high 90s. The first of this week the temperatures were in the 70s. Crazy weather.
The Dollar Store is expected to open in July. It is amazing how quickly it is going together.
After seven long weeks of radiations and chemo treatments Tony Dant completed the last treatment. There was a Welcome Home gathering in Beech Grove. Many of the supporters were wearing their Dant Strong shirts.
Bobbi Holt had open heart surgery in Louisville last Wednesday morning.
Robbie Keown had surgery at Vanderbilt last Wednesday.
Chris and Yvette Revlett Nelson celebrated their 21st anniversary.
Happy anniversary to Roger and Debbie Lloyd.
Evelyn Sexton celebrated her third birthday at Holiday World. The girls had a blast splashing in Splashing Safari. It was a huge hit.
Bradley Render was 23 years old on his big day.
Michele Murphy was 38 years old.
Kenzie Lou Lee was 15 years old.
Others celebrating their birthdays were Farren Eubanks, Wavina Bartley Powers, Beth Conrad, Jessie Ward, Wesley Melton, Parker Melton, Myla Scott, Angel Badertscher.
