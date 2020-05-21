It has proven to be a very wet spring. Most, but not all of the farmers have completed spring planting.
The wedding of David Scott and Kelsey Mattingly has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Church.
Chloe Dempsey and Pablo Torres will be married on May 23. The young couple have requested that their friends join them for their Carriage Ride following the ceremony. Friends may gather at 5 p.m. along the streets of Calhoun and down by the river, waving and greeting them as they begin their life as Mr. and Mrs. Torres.
Birthday greetings to Celena Hudson Anthony, Donna Griffin, Tasha Badertscher Lee, Doritha Pillow Ward and 15 year old Brayden Keith Gish.
Congratulations to Carolyn and Charles Buchanan. They have been married 8 years.
Randy and Mary Beth Jennings Dant are celebrating their 18th year of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.