Daylight savings time begins Saturday night. Remember that church will be one hour earlier on Sunday.
St. Patrick’s Day is on Wednesday, March 17. When I was young and in school we all wore something with green on it. If you were wearing something green or something with green in it you were SAFE otherwise you could and would be pinched.
Friday night friends and family gathered to greet Private First Class Madeline Conrad. She surprised her father with a short visit. Maddie is stationed in Europe.
Prayers and love are sent to Bruce Reynolds. Bruce is battling end stage 4 cancer. Hospice has been called in. Please pray for his comfort.
Our thoughts are with the family of Kenny Wayne Blakley.
Congratulations to Celena and Leo Anthony on their 20th wedding anniversary.
Birthday greetings to Jessica DeAnn Eubanks on her 30th birthday.
Owen Dant was 14 years old on Sunday.
Gene Sandefur celebrated his 74th birthday.
Jacob Dant “Diddy” celebrated his 41st birthday.
Levi Nave was 25 years old on his special day.
Other birthdays were ‘Dylan McMahon, Malorie Scott Ebelhar, David Ward,
Thomas Earl Jones.
