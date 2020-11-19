Nine months after a fire damaged Beef and Bacon Custom Processing the business is being renovated and is under new management. Daviess County farmer Rod Kuegal has purchased the business from Wesley Spurrier. The business is about a month from opening and acquiring the necessary tools to start processing the beef and pork.
Deer season came in with a bang! Before season hunters were talking about the large number of deer and how they were roaming everywhere.
Early Saturday morning, Jessie Ward shot a 14 pointer with a beautiful rack.
Abbie Lee has her another buck this year. It is a 11 pointer.
The first day Megan Dukes shot her deer.
Leandra and Josh Keister’s son shot a 9-point buck early Saturday morning.
Ty Gabbard shot a nice buck.
Connie Greenlee shot her 9 pointer Monday morning.
Sally Murdock got her buck. She thanks her friends and neighbors that helped her with the hunt.
John Michael Morris and Taylor Wroe are so very proud of little Miss Landyn Elaine Morris. She was born Nov. 11 and weighed 4 pounds 15 ounces; she was 17 ¾ inches long.
Congratulations to Kathleen and Joe Vandiver on their 40 years of marriage.
Brad and Christen Sherron Wahl celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.
Joshua and Tiffany Dant Allison have been married one year.
Myles Holder celebrated his 17th birthday.
Last Friday Jerry Bennett was 70 years old. Happy Birthday Jerry.
