Another week of Sheltering in Place. Residents are taking advantage of the nice weather. Spring flowers are in bloom. We are settling into this new norm.
Take advantage of this time to call on your neighbors, especially your older neighbors Offer to help others. Remember to keep your distance.
Prayers are with Debbie Ward Gross. Her husband, Larry Wane Gross died April 1. He had a heart attack.
On Wednesday Pam Wahl Arnold fell and broke her hip. She had surgery on Thursday. This time has been especially difficult as her family could not be with her because of the pandemic.
Birthday greetings to Zac Dant — he was 40 years old. Frankie Jones of Owensboro was 78 years old. Eric Coffman was 40 years old. Judy Brawner celebrated her 78th birthday.
Jason Powell had a birthday celebration.
J T and Heather Cheatham Stratton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.
Next month Pat and Carl Ray Jewell will celebrate their 36th anniversary.
I returned to Kentucky on Tuesday. I have been in Florida since the first of the year. It was a wonderful place to be. Until the last week we were swimming every day. That is when everything closed down. The weather was wonderful there, we continued to walk, ride bicycles and visit from a distance. Definitely there is a healing power in the sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.