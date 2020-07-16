The L V Dant Road in Beech Grove is closed until further notice. Repairs are needed on a drainage culvert and washout under the road that was caused by the recent flood.
Due to the coronavirus there will be no Beech Grove Consolidated School Reunion this year. Hopefully where will be able to have it next year.
Shirley Medley’s Mother, Ms. Emma is in Riverside Manor Nursing Home Rehabilitation Center. Prayers for her good health and comfort.
Katelyn Badertscher and Jordan Fielden were married Saturday, July 11. Congratulations to the young couple.
Russell Powers and Wavina Bartley Cecil were married at Owensboro River Park on July 11.
Nathan and Mandy Morris Ward celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary.
Jordan and Emilee Ward have been married 6 years.
Matt and Megan Woosley celebrated their marriage of 19 years.
Paul and Mitzi Cheatham Murphy have been married 41 years.
Others celebrating their anniversaries were: Tera and Wayne Scott; Zack and Amy Dant.
Happy Birthday to Nesie Powell on her 63rd birthday.
Gracie and Audree Wahl were two years old. They had a great time celebrating with black fog lamps, lots of florescent fabric, balloons — it was a glow party.
Michael Adam Woosley was 13 years old — a teenager.
Brenda Badertscher had 77 candles on her beautiful birthday cake.
Others with birthdays were: Lindsey Clouse Crabtree, Kelia West, Shirley Medley, Sherry Houchin Taylor, Greg Henson, Larry Vaught, James Murdock, Michael Murphy, Mitzie Cheatham Murphy, Ricky Gish and Amy Morris.
