The weekend rains cancelled the Downhill Pulling Track pulls over the weekend. They will have a pull on Friday, Aug. 21.
David Neil Scott and Kelsey Renee Mattingly were married Saturday, Aug. 15, in a beautiful wedding at St. Alphonsus Church in St. Joseph. David is the son of Neil and Laurie Scott of Beech Grove. Kelsey is the daughter of Keith and Lisa Mattingly of St. Joseph. The couple will reside on Brown-Eubands Road in Beech Grove.
Pam and Curt Arnold celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. They have been blessed with two daughters, 2 sons-in-law, 7 grandchildren, 1 granddaughter in law and 1 great granddaughter.
Jason and Tina Shown have been married 19 years.
Scott and Mary Ellen Jones Wagner have been married 32 years.
Joseph and Kimberly Dame Jackson celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary.
Steve and Kelia Ellis West have been married 40 years.
Heath and Julia Owens celebrated their 4th anniversary.
Emilee and Jordan Ward’s children celebrated their birthdays on Saturday. Liam was 8 years old. The twins Gemma and Amelia were 4 years old.
The Robertson girls were 2 years old — Mylie and Mauren Robertson.
Leigha Render was 2 years old.
Chaney Elizabeth Tanner celebrated her 8th birthday on Saturday.
