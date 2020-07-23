It seems that everyone’s gardens are coming in about the same time. Those that did not lose their gardens during the flood gave been blessed with a bumper crop.
Tawyna Starr Ranburger Kassinger passed away. She and her family were living in Hendersonville, TN. Tawnya was a daughter of the late Hershel and Nell Sutton Ranburger. She married Brian Wayne Kassinger in May 1982. Tawyna is survived by her husband, a son Jacob Kassinger and a grandson, Sloan. Her brother Terry Ranburger lives in Owensboro and her sister, Gayle Gross lives in Henderson.
Congratulations to Cammie and Nona Conrad Cobb on their 50th wedding anniversary.
Jarrod and Brittney Owens Galloway have been married 19 years.
Jordan and Emilee Ward have been married 6 years on July 12.
Happy Birthday to Sydney Ward on her 17th birthday.
Katie Murdock Evans celebrated her 40th birthday.
Others with recent birthdays were Ben Sandefur of Rochester, Minnesota, James Jones, Eddie Dant (class of 1973) Amy Baird Larkin, Justine Wiggins, Tiphani Simpson, Mason Corn 19th, Matt Woosley, Darrian Faith Johnson, Emilee Ward.
