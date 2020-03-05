Spring is definitely in the air. Spring flowers are beginning to bloom. It is always a wonderful sight to see Kentucky come alive after the winter season.
Remember to turn you clocks forward on Saturday night. That is when daylight savings time begins.
Thursday night there was a power outage affecting 137 members of McLean and Webster Counties. It was caused when a farmer got a machine hung up in an overhead line.
Beech Grove Homemakers and Glenville Homemakers will meet Tuesday, March 10 at the McLean County Extension Office in Calhoun.
Doug Steward was finally able to come home on Saturday. There was a large group of friends and family at the Christian Church to welcome him home. Doug and his wife, Shelia were seriously injured in an auto accident about three months ago.
Birthday greetings to Prentice Vaught. Prentice is 96 years old.
Jerry Wayne Lee was given a surprise.
Paisley Mae Dant was four years old. She is the daughter of Mika and Chase Dant.
Kelly Hulsey had a birthday last week,
Logan Coffman was 22 years old.
Barbara (Edwards) and Phillip Thomas celebrated their 32nd anniversary.
Jamie and Krista Murdock treated their Mothers to a trip to Catalina Island and Baja Mexico.
Our sympathy is send to the family and loved ones of Arthur Daughtery. Arthur died Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23.
Estil B. Baughn, 83, of Brandon, Mississippi died last week. He was born on Baughn Hill border of McLean and Daviess County. He was a son of the late Tommy E. Baughn ad Mary Coin Baughn. Estil was a US Army Veteran. His survivors include a sister Linda Gail Wright of Beech Grove and a brother Tony Baughn of Calhoun.
Dale Mattingly is in a hospital in Indianapolis. Dale has an infection and diabetic keto acidosis. Please remember Dale and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
