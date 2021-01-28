Over 40 years ago Eloise Jone wrote about her life during the Great Depression. “I Know I Lived It” can be purchased on Amazon.com. The published author is 100 years old. The book is about growing up in Beech Grove during the depression.
Keith Stratton is the new Secretary of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. Keith is replacing Julie Newton as secretary. Julie is now with Audubon Services. Keith’s business is RecYler44. You can contact him at beef3309@yahoo.com.
Carolyn Jennings Guy celebrated her 95th birthday on Jan. 22. Carolyn is an amazing lady. Thankfully she is recovering from COVID-19.
Charli Coffman was 6 years old.
Brody Thomas Degraef was 28 years old.
