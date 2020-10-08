The weather is changing quickly. Farmers continue to be extremely busy in the fields.
There will be a Trunk or Treat, community Fall Festival in Beech Grove on Saturday Oct. 31. The event will start at 3 p.m.
Beech Grove / Glenville Homemakers will meet Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the McLean County Extension Office at 12 p.m.
Ree Ree Cheatham 73, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at her home in Beech Grove. Lavonna Marie Cheatham was born Nov. 8, 1946 in Beech Grove, Kentucky to the late Wilbur Kenneth and Dorothy Mae Ambrose Pillow, was married to James Glenn Cheatham June 12, 1965 and was better known as Ree Ree to both her family and friends. Ree Ree retired as postmaster from the Beech Grove Post Office and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Sebree. In addition to her parents, Ree Ree was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jimmy Cheatham, who died Sept. 4, 2019; by a son, James Anthony Cheatham and her brother, Butch Pillow. Survivors include two sons, Greg Cheatham (Callie) of Beech Grove and Woody Cheatham (Jessie) of Chelsea, Alabama; four grandchildren, Trevor Cheatham, Allie Cheatham, Maddison Cheatham and Andrew England; and two sisters, Ouida Moore of Calhoun and Nesie Powell of Beech Grove. Funeral services were Sunday.
Robert Amos Simpson, 65, of Curdsville, died Oct. 2, 2020. He was a son of the late Laurb Benson “L.B. “and Sarah Louella Ray Simpson. Among his survivors are his children Robert Andrew Simpson of Calhoun, and a daughter Rachel Simpson of Beech Grove. Services were Wednesday morning.
On Sept. 29, 2020 Vollie Vincent McCain, Jr. of Venice, FL passed away. He was born Aug. 23, 1942 in Owensboro, KY. His youth was spent causing a ruckus and working on his family’s tobacco farm. After high school he served as a fireman in the United States Air Force in Morocco. Upon his honorable discharge he made his way North to Gary, IN where he worked for a time in the steel mills. After that he made his way back home to family in Kentucky where he began his 40+ year career working on the rivers. This part of his journey began on the Green and Ohio rivers, but transitioned to his home waters on the Mighty Mississippi. With determination, intelligence and hard work he transitioned from a deckhand to ‘The Captain’ where he obtained and held the highest class of licensure awarded by the United States Coast Guard. During this time his adventures not only spanned the Mississippi, but also to South America where he trained pilots to traverse the waters of the Amazon. Throughout all of this, he never failed to be a loving husband, the greatest father, the fiercest and most loyal friend, a dedicated mentor, and a comedian. His legacy lives on through his loving wife of 17 years Sharon McCain; children: Jennifer P. Conrad, Johanna D. Owens and Jamie E. Murphy; siblings: Virginia M. Fuqua, Paula Dickson, Mary Lou Thompson, and Ann Gentry; stepchildren: Dennis Flaherty, Stephanie Garrett, David Flaherty, Kevin Flaherty, Kristina Flaherty and Sean Flaherty; grandchildren: Paige C. Conrad, Tucker V. Conrad, Ty H. Conrad, Emma N. Owens, Ella G. Owens, Aidan S. Owens, Hannah-Grace P. Murphy and Harper A. Murphy; and step-grandchildren: Vanessa Wissner, Connor Flaherty, Liam Flaherty, Joseph Scott, Michael Scott, Johnathan Scott, Davita Flaherty, Chirstopher Dominguez, Marissa Flaherty and Megan Flaherty. He is preceded in death by his parents Vollie V. McCain Sr. and Ada M. McCain; brother Willie McCain; wife of 33 years Jautta A. McCain; stepson George Flaherty; and step-grandchildren Justin Flaherty and Selena Flaherty. A memorial service to honor ’The Great Captain’ will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in the sanctuary of Christ Venice Church 1475 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34292.
President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 96th birthday on Oct. 1.
Brad Wahl celebrated his birthday last week.
Joey and Erica Tapp celebrated their first anniversary on Sept. 28. The Tapp’s have lived in the Beech Grove Community about a year. We send a belated community welcome to them.
Sam and Heidi McCain celebrated their 9th anniversary.
Jamie and Nicole Murphy celebrated their 10th anniversary.
Doug and Jennifer Coffman have been married 14 years. Congratulations.
Bradley and Adrienne Wiggins celebrated their anniversary last week.
James Jones said that the got the last honey Harvest this year. His honey has been excellent!
