Fall has arrived. Harvest has begun. Deer hunting has started. Life goes on and quarantine continues.
Levi McCarty was practicing basketball last Monday night on an outdoor court. He fell hard and fractured his radius and shifted his growth plate. On Wednesday Levi had surgery. He got two pins and the plate was put back in place. Good luck Levi — heal quickly.
Joseph R. Dockemeyer, 90, Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Friday, Sept. 18. He was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Lillian Beavin Dockemeyer. He married Mildred B. Byrne. Survivors include Geradine Head, Bernadine Edwards, Margaret Kelley, Faye May, Mayne Hayden, two sisters-in-law Juarette Dockemeyer and Linnie Clary.
Congratulations to Jordan and Alex Johnson on the birth of their daughter, Hattie Jean Johnson. Hattie is the great great granddaughter of the late Betty and Jack Johnson.
Peck Wahl celebrated his 86th birthday with a party Sunday night. Most of his family was there to enjoy the wiener roast, homemade ice cream, and two of his favorite cakes.
Mattie Grace Muster celebrated her 5th birthday.
Caleb Medley was 19 on his special day.
Carolyn Adams celebrated her 70th birthday.
Declan Scott was 15 years old.
Eva Claire Tanner was 9 years old.
Others with birthdays were: Sherry Broadley, Matt Hayden, Rick Thompson, Perry Culbertson and Sandy Jefferies Dant.
Special anniversary wishes to Tim and Linda Ward Dempsey. They have been in love 29 years.
Tink and Gina Cotton have been married 17 years.
Kyle and Danielle Tanner celebrated their 8th anniversary.
