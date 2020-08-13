Beech Grove Christian Church held its fund raiser Friday. It was for Camp Kum-Ba-Ya Administration Building siding. The fund raiser was a very successful. They pre-sold 75 Boston Butts and sold over 130 sack lunches. A special thanks to Terry and Debbie Ward and Nathan and Mandy Ward.
Paul and Matt Murphy and others are in Wyoming hunting longhorn.
James and Denise Jones enjoyed a Sunday dinner at the Cheese Cake Factory in Nashville. Joining them was James son, Jayson Jones. Jayson lives in Belhaven NC.
Dale Mattingly injured his foot when the bush hog jack broke and landed on his foot. His wife, Cristal managed to get it off his foot. The foot was bruised and mashed. Dale is wearing a cast on it and will return to the doctor later in the week.
Larry Dale Bartley, 69, Beech Grove died August 4 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was born in Beech Grove to the late Wavie and Laura Frances Bush Bartley. Larry was married to the former Sharon Lorraine Wethington in 1997. For 22 years Dale sold auto parts; he retired from Livermore Auto Parts. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Sharon, who died March 15, 2016.
Paul and Molly Scott are happy to welcome their twin girls into the family; born August 4. Paul is a former McLean County resident from near Beech Grove. He is a son of Mickey and Lynne Scott. Paul and his wife live in Ohio near Cincinnati. In addition to the new babies, they have two sons, Orrin Michael, 8, and Simon Mathew, 5, and a daughter, Amanda Lynne, 2. The new babies are named Scarlett Annette and Skyler ViElla (ViElla is the name of Paul’s grandmother, who lived on Ball Park Road, for many years.) Everyone is health and very happy.
Brad and Sherry Houchin Taylor are celebrating their 36th anniversary.
Sage and Kristen Jewel Griffin have been married 3 years.
Congratulations to Curt and Pam Wahl Arnold on their 48th anniversary on August 11.
Molly G and Heath Eric celebrated their 9th anniversary.
Peyton Kirkendoll was 7 years old.
Ellen Collings-Cole celebrated her 56th birthday.
Rudy Howard was 76 years old.
Jade Perez was 17 years old.
Other birthdays include: Matthew Murphy, Irene Bryant Longtine, Gabby McCarty, Sara Woods.
