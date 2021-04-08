The Farm House Restaurant in Calhoun has been sold. They will keep their catering business and continue to serve from their Madisonville location. The new owner is changing the name to “Farm Town.” They will keep the current menu and hours.
The Smith family has sold Diamond Lake Campgrounds.
Brian and Janice Smith have owned Diamond Lake since December 2005.
When Nova Jane Cobb was born she weighed 8 lb 3 oz and was 20 inches long. Lonnie and
Tiffany Dant Cobb are her parents. Eddie Dant said that now he now has 23 grandchildren.
Teresa Young is convalescing at home following her recent accident. Last week she fell at her home and broke her wrist and her shoulder.She was admitted to the Owensboro hospital and then transported to University of Louisville Hospital where she had wrist and shoulder surgery on Saturday.
Happy Birthday to Eric Coffman. Eric celebrated his 41st birthday.
Luke Greenlee’s birthday was his 25th.
Christie Coffman’s birthday was her 45th birthday.
Others with birthdays were: Jason Powell, Zac Dant, Regina Maury, George Goodwin, Jason Shown, Jacob Baldwin.
