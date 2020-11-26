It was one of those weeks. It seems that every week of mine is “one of those weeks.”
Several problems developed with my vehicle, and I had to take it to the garage.
Fortunately, when I took it in, it wasn’t as serious as I thought. Of course, I was happy about that, and as I drove my vehicle home, I sang one of my happy songs.
The next day, the vehicle had the issue again. I guess he heard me sing that happy song and was going to try to prove me wrong. I should’ve worn a mask while singing so he wouldn’t understand what I was singing. When am I going to learn?
Oh well, it’s one of those weeks.
I took the vehicle back to the garage, and they solved the problem very quickly, which made me happy. Remembering the last time I brought the vehicle home, I did not sing my happy song, at least out loud.
When everything goes wrong, it is tough to be nice. Having a nice attitude takes a lot of work, and I must say it is beyond my pay grade.
Then things changed.
First off, I got a check from my publisher, which I was not expecting.
It was just the beginning of the “nice” attitude in my week.
My wife was away for lunch the other day, and so I had to get my lunch. I stopped at Wendy’s and got my lunch, and I have one of those coupons for a free Frosty. I used my coupon, and when I picked up my food, there were two Frostys.
“Excuse me,” I said to the waiter, “I only ordered one frosty, but you gave me two.”
The person at the window looked at me, smiled, and said, “I just wanted to do something nice for you. Go ahead, keep it.” I smiled back at him and thanked him.
As I was thinking about how nice the week was going, I decided to celebrate it by getting an Apple Fritter.
I went in, got my Apple Fritter, and took it to the cashier. When I got there, I looked at the cashier and said, “If I mention how nice you look today, could you give me a discount on my Apple Fritter?”
I could see quite a bit of strain in the lady at the cash register, and I’m sure she’s had one of those days like I have every once in a while.
She looked at me, smiled (probably the first time that day), and said, “That’s the nicest thing anybody has said to me all day. Sure I can give you a discount. In fact, this Apple Fritter is on the house. Go ahead and take it.” Then she smiled as I walked out the door.
Driving home, I thought about it and that being nice sometimes has nice results. Nothing could be nicer for me than a free Apple Fritter.
I thought about the words of Jesus, “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again” (Luke 6:38).
After this little incident, I will take more time practicing to be nice to the people I meet each day.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, FL 34472, where he lives with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
