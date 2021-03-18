Good Morning McLean County!
McLean County Chamber of Commerce hopes you have had a great week!
Our next meeting will be March 25 at noon. It will be available on Zoom, an invitation can be found through our email or found on our Facebook page. Everyone is invited to attend.
Dr. Ralph Thacker will be our speaker and he will be discussing the steps it took for the City of Livermore to become a River Trail Town and how it will help our County economy by being more tourist friendly.
We are in the process of planning the 2021 Chamber Banquet. It will be limited to our Sponsors, Award winners and their guest and 2020 award winners and guest. Next year we hope to have it back to normal and everyone be invited.
The McLean County Chamber is looking for nominees for the Banquet awards recognizing the businesses in the area: Educator of the Year, Small Business oi the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Large Business (over 15 employees) of the Year,
You can go to Survey Monkey and fill out your suggestions for any of the awards. You can also call the office at 270-273-9760 or email to chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com and request an award application. Applications must be completed in full, including the nominator name and contact information. If any application is not complete, it will not be considered.
We will also be giving out a scholarship to any McLean Citizen, the requirements for the Scholarship is to: Reside in McLean County or go to school in McLean County. There is not an age requirement so anyone can apply if they live or go to school in the county. The scholarship applications must be completed in full also.
We are hoping to start having in person meetings beginning in May and hope you will be able to join us on the Fourth Thursday of the Month at Noon in our buildings Loft or by Zoom. We will look forward to seeing you!
For all information regarding the McLean County Chamber, please follow our Facebook page and our website, mcleancountychamber.com
If you business or you as an individual would like to join the Chamber, email us for an application or see a board member.
Until next month, we hope you stay safe and healthy!
