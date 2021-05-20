On Thursday, April 22, we celebrated our Annual Chamber Awards Banquet in a mini fashion, we had to scale down the attendees because of COVID-19.
McLean County Chamber gave out awards and recognized the following members:
Educator: Courtney Peek- MCMS
Scholarship: Jaci Christian
Appreciation for Service: Amanda Dame as President of Chamber
Appreciation of Service: Julie Newton as Secretary of Chamber
Entrepreneur: Tom Carr Photography
Small Business: Smith’s Supersaver
Large Business: McLean County EMS Dept.
Citizen of the Year: Ralph Thacker
First and Foremost, McLean County Chamber would like to thank TYSON FOODS and MARK BADERSTCHER FOR THEIR HELP AND SPONSORSHIP. Without either of you, there would not be a Banquet! We cannot say THANK YOU enough!
The Banquet was catered by Farmhouse 2 and Marsh Layton Catering of Madisonville. The meal was great and enjoyed by all.
We want to thank all the presenters of the awards, each of you did an excellent job of explaining why your nominee won the award! I recall seeing a few tears as you were speaking and the winners accepting their awards! I think the McLean County Chamber Board did an excellent job at selecting the winners from our nominees!
We hope all the attendees had a great time and the McLean County Chamber Board and myself, appreciate each of you for taking the time to share our special night with us.
Hopefully, 2022 will be our normal back to everyone being able to celebrate with us! We missed you if you were not able to attend.
I personally would like to acknowledge the MCLEAN COUNTY CHAMBER BOARD OF DIRECTORS, Mark Melloy, Sharon Walker, Sarah Hawkins, Sarah Galloway, Keith Stratton, Joey Lowery and Van Helton for all their assistance and help in getting the Banquet organized. I could not have done it without your help!
The McLean County High School Golf Team will have its first Golf Tournament on June 5th at Panther Creek golf Course. If you would like to support this newly formed team and the kids, please contact David Hicks at 270-499-0738 or Cary Hicks at 993-8989. Registration is $200 per team and $100.Hole Sponsor. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE MCHS GIRLS AND BOYS GOLF TEAMS in their first year back since 2007! Go enjoy a day of fun and support a good cause.
The Livermore Park and Pavilion work Day has been rescheduled for June 12th from 8:00Am-Noon. They are in need of Team Leaders and volunteers to make this a successful clean up of the Park. You can call Ralph or Linda a t the numbers listed below.
Don’t’ forget the Livermore Riverfront Park Bicycle and Kayak event sponsored by the Livermore Enhancement Foundation. Riding and Paddle is free though you need a kayak. Kayaks can be rented from Southern Outdoors of Ky in Livermore. Participants under 15 must have a parent’s consent. Food and drinks will be provided. This is being sponsored as a trial run for some of the trails required for Livermore to receive the KY Trail Town certification! Date is June 12th starting at 8:00AM, Rain date will be June 19th. Please call Ralph Thacker at 313-5969 as the kayaking coordinator and Linda Riley at 270-316-0925 as the biking coordinator.
The McLean county Chamber of Commerce will restart our in-person meetings on May 27th, next Thursday. You do not need be a member to attend, the public is invited to check us out. We do ask that no children be allowed during our meeting time. It will be held at 12 p.m., in the loft of our building located at 297 Main St in Calhoun and lunch will be served. Our guest speaker will be Katelyn Fleming from Audubon Area Community Development and you can attend via Zoom. The link to Zoom is on our Facebook page,
We would like to welcome our NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS, WHITAKER GUNS AND GREEN RIVER AUTO SALES AND DETAILING. If you would like more information on being a member of our chamber, please contact me at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
The McLean County chamber will be hosting our Golf Scramble on Sept. 24 at Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro. Save the date and plan to enjoy the day with us!
The McLean County Chamber is also planning a State of the City/County in the next couple of months. One we get it all together, I will post the information for the public to attend.
If you are in need of a wedding or gift of any kind, please check out our Facebook page and look for our RADA CUTERLY FUNDRAISER. We appreciate all the support you have given us so far! The delivery time is quick and all their products carry a life time warranty.
Have a Blessed and Safe week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.