Good morning McLean County, It is definitely a cold and white one! Please stay home, warm and safe during this weather, if you can! I wanted to share a hint with you, if your doors are freezing, spray WD40 preferably or other clear oil based product around the inside of your door and it won’t freeze. Thanks to Gary Wayne Kessinger from Kessinger’s Towing for this hint!
We want to thank the essential people in our lives that have no option than to get to work! Every one of you is a blessing and we appreciate and thank you for doing such a good job! It is amazing to me how each of us effect someone else’s life and sometimes we don’t even know it! Don’t forget to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and the ones without a vehicle to see if they need anything when you plan on getting out! Don’t forget those single mom’s either that has a couple of kids and has to take them on a milk or bread run. Make it easy for her and get it for them!
The Feb. 25 Chamber meeting has been changed to a noon Zoom meeting and our guest speaker will be Amy Cloud from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. As Mark mentioned last month, McLean County chamber has joined the KY Chamber and Amy will be explaining all the benefits that offers you as a member. If you are not a member or do not receive an invitation to this meeting, please let me know by email to chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com and I will be happy to send you the link.
For those few members who haven’t paid their membership dues, please do so now! I will be sending out a personal email to those of you who need to still pay.
If you would like to join, please send an email to the address above and we will be happy to send you an application.
The Chamber is going to start doing the member highlight of the month and we will be interviewing the business for our Facebook page. If you would like to have your business highlighted, please send an email stating so. One of the board members will be contacting you. Look for one as soon as the weather permits!
You can keep up to date on the things happening at the Chamber on our Facebook page and Website. We have remodeled and updated our Website and hopefully have all our members listed we have a logo for. If your logo is not on the website, please email it to me immediately.
The Chamber has a lot of things in the works and planned for 2021 and hopefully we will be able to pull them all off, even if we have to use ZOOM. How many of you had heard of Zoom prior to Covid-19? Not me! Right now we are working on the State of the City/County meeting and hope to have that notification out to you soon.
Have a Great week, stay warm and dry and most of all be safe! Bless you all, especially the “Essential People”!
