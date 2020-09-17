Good Morning McLean County. The McLean County Chamber hopes you are in fine spirits and healthy this morning!
Since Covid-19 is still around, we have not been having our meetings as usual nor any other of our planned activities.
We hope to get back to normal on our monthly meetings in January and look forward to seeing everyone again.
If the office is closed please do not hesitate to send me an email at: Chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com or call me at 270-836-5523.
If you would like to contact any of our board members, please feel free to do so. You can find them listed on our Facebook page.
WE have received our window clings and the board members will be passing them out to each of you with a personal visit. We are very happy with our new clings and logo designed by My Name is Written in Calhoun.
If you would like to join the McLean County Chamber, have questions regarding what we do and how you can become involved, please send an email to us.
We will be looking to replace our secretary in the 2021 year, if you are interested in maybe joining the board in this position, please send an email to let the board know.
We would like to welcome two new members to the Chamber membership, ONEWILDHONEY in Beech Grove on Honeybee Lane and Bridge View pizza in Island by the bridge! Stop in to their locations and say “Hi!”
Have a great week and stay healthy!
