Good Morning McLean County!
As of the last McLean County Chamber Board meeting, all meetings and planned activities are on hold due to the Covid-19 virus.
We are still in hopes of being able to have the Annual Chamber Banquet in late October and the executive board will make a final decision in early September.
We are here to help you advertise your business in any way we have access to. If your business is a member of the Chamber and having a special deal, sale or anything you would like to share, please send me an email at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com with the information. I will be happy to share it on our social network.
If you are not a member, we are offering any business to join for the remaining of the year for free. Your yearly invoice for renewal will be due in January. Please send an email to chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com with your interest and I will be happy to send you an application.
The McLean County Chamber highlights a business member each month in the McLean County News and on our social media. Please feel free to let me know you would be interested in being highlighted by sending me an email.
If anyone has questions for the chamber, please give me a call or send an email. If I am not in the office, please leave a message.
Stay safe, wear a mask and God Bless!
