Good Morning McLean County!
Lots of things are being planned by McLean County Chamber of Commerce for the summer and fall!
Our banquet is scheduled for April 22, unfortunately, due to the Govenor’s mandates on Covid-19, it is by invitation only this year. Winners of our awards is being sent an invitation. Hopefully next year we can get back to our regular scheduled in person banquet.
Our Golf Scramble has been scheduled for Sept. 24 at Ben Hawes Park. Look for more news on that to come.
Our May 27 meeting is scheduled for in person in our Loft. Please save the date and plan to attend. We are excited to have our first in person meeting in a very long time! More about our speaker and topic is forthcoming.
If you are a member and would like to be interviewed for our spotlight member, please notify one of the board members or the office at mcleancountychamber@gmail.com. The board members are listed on this page. Mark Melloy of Southern Outdoors and Joey Lowery of Health First is our president and vice president.
The weather has been beautiful and the sunshine is feeling so good! Enjoy your days of summer and we will talk to you again soon!
Be Blessed and Stay Safe!
