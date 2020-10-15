Good Morning McLean County! Mark, Joey, Sarah G, Sarah H, Van and Sharon , along with myself all wish you a blessed and safe week.
The McLean County Chamber of Commerce has had a slow year due to Covid-19, as we all have had. We will certainly be thankful when 2020 is a year of the past. We have a lot of great ideas for 2021 and look forward to sharing them with you. Be stay tuned and watch out website and Facebook page to see what is planned. We are hoping to provide you with more local business updates and speakers that will be helpful to everyone.
We would like to welcome two new members to our group: Gary Browder DBA Pristine Pressure Washing . Gary does all kinds of maintenance work for your house or business. He can be contacted at 270-499-1720, on Facebook under Pristine Pressure Washing or by email at garybrowder9@gmail.com. He will provide references upon request. Please let Gary know you saw his information on our page.
We would also like to welcome SERVPRO of Henderson, Webster, Union, McLean, & Crittenden Counties. To the Chamber! They can be contacted by calling 270-894-4100 or on their website at servpro11274.com. SERVPRO handles all kinds of cleanups from regular water leak issues to bio cleanup. Please give them a call and let them know McLean County Chamber sent you to them!
We will be working on the 2021 membership renewal invoices in late November and early December. Most will be sent via email so if you have an updated email, please let me know ASAP.
If you would like to join the McLean County Chamber, please contact our office via email at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com , or send us a message through Facebook.
If you are a new business and would like to have an open house in the new year with a ribbon cutting, please let Ginger know and she will be happy to arrange it. For you.
We want to get more involved in the county happenings so if your group, club, church, or community is having an event, please let us know. We would be happy to spread the word and hopefully join you in your festivities.
There is nothing planned by the Mclean County Chamber for the rest of 2020 but we look forward to 2021 New Year and hope to take the Chamber to new heights in the coming year and hope you join us for the trip. Keep looking on Facebook, our newspaper page, and in our window for happenings being planned.
Have a Blessed and Safe Week!
