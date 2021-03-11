For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.

MONDAYSloppy Joes, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh apple, wheat bun

TUESDAY

Pot roast, roasted potatoes, sliced carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread, margarine

WEDNESDAY

Sliced turkey, vegetable soup, fruit crisp, saltine, hamburger bun, mustard

THURSDAY

Beef hot dog, roasted potatoes, green beans, yogurt, hot dog bun, mustard

FRIDAY (March Madness theme day)Pizza, tossed salad, pineapple, ranch dressing

Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.