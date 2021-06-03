For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYPork roast, stuffing, California blend vegetable, mixed fruit, wheat bread, margarine
TUESDAY
Bean soup, coleslaw, pears, cornbread, margarine
WEDNESDAY
Breaded pork chop, cheesy potatoes, peas and carrots, raisin, wheat bread, margarine
THURSDAY
Ham slice, potato salad, pasta salad, peaches, wheat bread, mayo
FRIDAY
Ham salad, vegetable soup, Mandarin oranges, white bread, saltine
EXERCISE TIP
For some easy ways to get more active, try these: Take a walk or swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.
DIETARY TIP
One of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy body weight: Eat low fat or nonfat foods.
