For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.

MONDAYSalisbury steak, pasta salad, brussels sprouts, fruit crisp, wheat bread, margarine

TUESDAY

Tuna salad, mixed bean soup, mandarin oranges, saltine, white bread

WEDNESDAY (THEME DAY)Hamburger bun, baked beans, broccoli pasta salad, sherbert, ketchup

THURSDAY

BBQ pork, lima beans, California blend vegetables, pudding, pickles, white bread

FRIDAY

Italian baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, spinach, fruited gelatin, white bread, vinegar

EXERCISE TIP

For some easy ways to get more active, try these: Take a walk or swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.

DIETARY TIP

One of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy weight: Eat low fat or nonfat foods.

