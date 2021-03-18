For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYBean soup, cole slaw, pears, cornbread, margarine
TUESDAY
Pork chop, cheesy potatoes, peas & carrots, raisin, wheat bread, margarine
WEDNESDAY
Ham slice, broccoli & cheese, potato salad, peaches, wheat bread, mayo
THURSDAY
Ham salad, vegetable soup, cracker, Mandarin oranges, wheat bread
FRIDAY
Tuna noodle casserole, green peas, tropical fruit, wheat bread, margarine
