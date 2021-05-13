For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYBBQ chicken, lima beans, turnip greens, pineapple, hamburger bun, vinegar
TUESDAY
Meatloaf with ketchup, mashed potatoes, green peas, peaches, dinner roll, margarine
WEDNESDAY
Pimento cheese, cream of broccoli soup, fresh banana, cracker, white bread
THURSDAY
Turkey, cheese, coleslaw, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie, wheat bread, mustard
FRIDAY
6 oz pinto beans, corn, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, baked apples
EXERCISE TIP
For some easy ways to get more active, try these: Take a walk or swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.
DIETARY TIP
One of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy weight: Eat low fat or nonfat foods.
