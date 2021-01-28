For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.

MONDAYSloppy joe, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh apple, hamburger bun

TUESDAY

Pot roast, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread, margarine

WEDNESDAYVegetable soup, sliced turkey, fruit cup, hamburger bun, saltine, mustard

THURSDAYBeef hot dog, roasted potatoes, green beans, yogurt, hot dog bun, mustard

FRIDAYPot roast, stuffing, California blend mixed fruit, wheat bread, margarine

EXERCISE TIPSDaily activities such as housework and washing the car are great as they help get you up and moving.

DIETARY TIPSBalance the number of calories you eat with the number of calories you use each day.

Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

