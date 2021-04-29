For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYBreaded chicken, hominy, Italian blend vegetables, tropical fruit, hamburger bun, mayo
TUESDAY
Chicken tetrazzini, Brussels sprouts, pineapple, wheat bread
WEDNESDAY
BBQ chicken, peas & carrots, sweet potatoes, peaches, hamburger bun
THURSDAY
Potato soup, ham slice, mixed fruit, wheat bread, saltine, mayo
FRIDAY
Pasta with meat sauce, broccoli, fruit cobbler, dinner roll, margarine
EXERCISE TIP
For some easy ways to get more active, try these: Take a walk or swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.
DIETARY TIP
One of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy weight: Eat low fat or nonfat foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.