For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYItalian baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, spinach, fruited gelatin, white bread, vinegar
TUESDAYSloppy Joe, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh apple, hamburger bun
WEDNESDAYChicken tetrazzini, Brussels sprouts, pineapple, wheat bread
THURSDAYBBQ chicken, peas & carrots, mashed sweet potatoes, peaches, hamburger bun
FRIDAYPotato soup, ham slice, mixed fruit, wheat bread, saltine, mayo
EXERCISE TIPYou need at least 30 minutes of exercise a day. It helps maintain cholesterol and blood pressure levels. It also helps maintain weight.
DIETARY TIPChoose plenty of fruits and vegetables. They are low in calories and high in vitamins. Strive for five servings a day.
