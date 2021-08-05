For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.

MONDAYItalian baked chicken, sweet potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, dinner roll

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, brussels sprouts, pasta salad, fruit crisp, wheat bread, margarine

WEDNESDAY

Mixed bean soup, tuna salad, mandarin oranges, white bread, saltine (1)

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, baked beans, cole slaw, baked apples, hamburger bun, ketchup

FRIDAY

BBQ pork, lima beans, California blend vegetables, pudding, white bread, pickles

EXERCISE TIP

Maintain a healthy blood pressure. Exercise is an excellent way to lower stress and keep your blood pressure in check.

DIETARY TIP

Include whole grains in your diet. You need at least 25 grams of fiber daily. It helps lower cholesterol and aids in digestion.

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mccleannews.com

