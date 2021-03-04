For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYPolish sausage, black eye peas, cabbage, pineapple, hot dog bun, mustard
TUESDAY
Cheeseburger, baked beans, cole slaw, baked apples, hamburger bun, ketuchup
WEDNESDAY
BBQ pork, lima beans, California blend vegetables, pudding, pickles, white bread
THURSDAY
Parmesan chicken, au gratin potatoes, spinach, fruited gelatin, white bread, vinegar
FRIDAY
Tuna salad, mixed bean soup, Mandarin oranges, saltine, white bread
