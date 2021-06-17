For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.

MONDAYTurkey & gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh orange, wheat bread, margarine

TUESDAY

Chicken salad, tossed salad, beets, fresh apple, wheat bread, ranch dressing

WEDNESDAY

Polish sausage, black eyed peas, cabbage, pears, hot dog bun, mustard

THURSDAY

Vegetable soup, cottage cheese, peaches, wheat crackers, saltine

FRIDAY

Pinto beans, corn, coleslaw, baked apples, cornbread, margarine

EXERCISE TIP

For some easy ways to get more active, try these: Take a walk or swim. Take the stairs and not the elevator.

DIETARY TIP

One of the best and easiest ways to maintain a healthy body weight: Eat low fat or nonfat foods.

