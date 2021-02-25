For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAYMeatloaf with ketchup, mashed potatoes, green peas, peaches, diner roll, margarine
TUESDAY
Turkey & cheese, cole slaw, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie, wheat bread, mustard
WEDNESDAY
Salisbury steak, pasta salad, brussels sprouts, fruit crip, wheat bread, margarine
THURSDAY
Chicken & dressing, casserole, carrots, pineapple bake, wheat bread, margarine
FRIDAY
Pimento cheese, cream of broccoli soup, mixed fruit, cracker, white bread
