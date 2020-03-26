MONDAY, 3-30
1% milk, pot roast, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, a fresh orange and margarine.
TUESDAY, 3-31
1% milk, hearty chili (8 oz.), tossed salad, ranch dressing, wheat crackers and a fresh apple.
WEDNESDAY, 4-1
1% milk, chicken tetrazzini, Italian blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple cake and margarine.
THURSDAY, 4-2
1% milk, baked ham, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cheese, birthday cake, margarine and a dinner roll.
FRIDAY, 4-3
1% milk, bean soup, cornbread, margarine and tropical fruit.
April exercise tip: Maintain a healthy blood pressure. Exercise is an excellent way to lower stress and keep your blood pressure in check.
April dietary tip: Include whole grains in your diet. You need at least 25 grams of fiber daily; it helps lower cholesterol and aids in digestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.