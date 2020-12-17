For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.

MONDAY, 12-21Pata with meat sauce, 8 oz steamed brocoli, fruit cobbler, roll

TUESDAY, 12-22

Baked chicken breast, sweet potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, roll, margarine

WEDNESDAY, 12-23

Broccoli soup, pimento cheese, banana, saltine, white bread

THURSDAY, 12-24

Closed for Christmas Eve

FRIDAY, 12-25

Closed for Christmas

Dietary tip

Eating at least two servings of fish per week may reduce your risk for heart disease.

Exercise tip

Take a brisk walk after eating your holiday meal. Do not lay down for that nap, work off your meal.

