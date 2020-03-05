MONDAY, 3-9
1% milk, Polish Sausage, black eyed peas, cabbage, a wheat bun, pineapple, and mustard.
TUESDAY, 3-10
1% milk, ham (2 oz.), wheat bread, potato soup (8 oz.), mixed fruit, mayo, and saltines.
WEDNESDAY, 3-11
1% milk, hamburger, cheese slice, wheat bun, baked beans, coleslaw, baked apples, and ketchup.
THURSDAY, 3-12
1% milk, Italian Bread, chicken, au gratin potatoes, spinach, white bread, fruited gelatin, and vinegar.
FRIDAY, 3-13
1% milk, tuna salad (2 oz.), white bread, mixed bean soup, Mandarin oranges, and saltines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.